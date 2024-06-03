SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge

U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore (SRF Det. Singapore) Supervisory Marine Surveyor, Bill Grover, giving departing words and gift from members of the command to the outgoing Officer-In-Charge, Cmdr. David Armandt, during the unit’s first Change of Charge ceremony at Changi Naval Base on May 23, 2024. On Aug. 1, 2023, SRF Det. Singapore was established as a subordinate element under U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) after being a department within Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) since July of 1992.



For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

