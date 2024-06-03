Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge [Image 4 of 5]

    SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge

    CHANGI NAVAL BASE, SINGAPORE

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore (SRF Det. Singapore) Supervisory Marine Surveyor, Bill Grover, giving departing words and gift from members of the command to the outgoing Officer-In-Charge, Cmdr. David Armandt, during the unit’s first Change of Charge ceremony at Changi Naval Base on May 23, 2024. On Aug. 1, 2023, SRF Det. Singapore was established as a subordinate element under U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) after being a department within Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) since July of 1992.

    For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 03:45
    Photo ID: 8451155
    VIRIN: 240524-N-N0664-1020
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: CHANGI NAVAL BASE, SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge [Image 5 of 5], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge
    SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge
    SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge
    SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge
    SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT