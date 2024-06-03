Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge [Image 3 of 5]

    SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge

    CHANGI NAVAL BASE, SINGAPORE

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    The incoming Officer-In-Charge of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore (SRF Det. Singapore), Cmdr. Elliott VonWeller, gives remarks during the unit’s first Change of Charge ceremony at Changi Naval Base on May 23, 2024. On Aug. 1, 2023, SRF Det. Singapore was established as a subordinate element under U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) after being a department within Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) since July of 1992.

    For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 03:45
    VIRIN: 240524-N-N0664-1015
    Location: CHANGI NAVAL BASE, SG
    This work, SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge [Image 5 of 5], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

