Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World War Two Veteran John Wardell Visits Normandy [Image 6 of 6]

    World War Two Veteran John Wardell Visits Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    John Wardell returns to the cliffs of Normandy 80 years after his unit originally took them, during the invasion in World War Two May 4, 2024. Mr. Wardell is the last living member of the 2nd Ranger Battalion. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8450267
    VIRIN: 240604-A-YE304-1014
    Resolution: 5760x8640
    Size: 25.98 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World War Two Veteran John Wardell Visits Normandy [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Rangers Conduct Physical Training
    Rangers Observe a Moment of Silence
    Rangers Observe a Moment of Silence
    Rangers Observe a Moment of Silence
    World War 2 Veteran John Wardell Returns to Normandy
    World War Two Veteran John Wardell Visits Normandy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT