World War Two Veteran John Wardell Visits Normandy

John Wardell returns to the cliffs of Normandy 80 years after his unit originally took them, during the invasion in World War Two May 4, 2024. Mr. Wardell is the last living member of the 2nd Ranger Battalion. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

