Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rangers Observe a Moment of Silence [Image 3 of 6]

    Rangers Observe a Moment of Silence

    FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment observe a moment of silence after conducting physical training on the cliffs of Pointe Du Hoc, Normandy, May 4, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8450234
    VIRIN: 240604-A-YE304-1004
    Resolution: 5760x7200
    Size: 19.42 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers Observe a Moment of Silence [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Rangers Conduct Physical Training
    Rangers Observe a Moment of Silence
    Rangers Observe a Moment of Silence
    Rangers Observe a Moment of Silence
    World War 2 Veteran John Wardell Returns to Normandy
    World War Two Veteran John Wardell Visits Normandy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    75th Ranger Regiment
    DDay80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT