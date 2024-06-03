Rangers Observe a Moment of Silence

U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment observe a moment of silence after conducting physical training on the cliffs of Pointe Du Hoc, Normandy, May 4, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

