    Army Rangers Conduct Physical Training [Image 1 of 6]

    Army Rangers Conduct Physical Training

    FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment conduct physical training on the cliffs of Pointe Du Hoc, Normandy, May 4, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

