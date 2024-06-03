Army Rangers Conduct Physical Training

U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment conduct physical training on the cliffs of Pointe Du Hoc, Normandy, May 4, 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 17:10
|Photo ID:
|8450229
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-YE304-1001
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|19.69 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
