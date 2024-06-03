Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project [Image 7 of 12]

    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee Pinchasin participates in breaking ground with members of the Cooper Avenue road-widening project team and officials, May 24, 2024 at Fort George G. Meade. Officials marked the commencement of the Cooper Avenue road-widening initiative with groundbreaking ceremony at the intersection of Reece and MacArthur roads. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8449820
    VIRIN: 240524-A-ZT698-3225
    Resolution: 5129x3419
    Size: 17.37 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project [Image 12 of 12], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    USACE Baltimore District
    Fort George G. Meade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT