U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee Pinchasin talks with members of the Cooper Avenue road-widening project team, May 24, 2024 at Fort George G. Meade for the official ground breaking and start of the project. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

