U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee Pinchasin participates in breaking ground with members of the Cooper Avenue road-widening project team and officials, May 24, 2024 at Fort George G. Meade. Officials marked the commencement of the Cooper Avenue road-widening initiative with groundbreaking ceremony at the intersection of Reece and MacArthur roads. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

