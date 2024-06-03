Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project

Officials marked the commencement of the Cooper Avenue road-widening initiative with a groundbreaking ceremony at the intersection of Reece and MacArthur roads on May 24, 2024. The event signaled the beginning of a project slated to extend through the reaminder of the year and much of 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

