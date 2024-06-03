Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project [Image 5 of 12]

    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Officials marked the commencement of the Cooper Avenue road-widening initiative with a groundbreaking ceremony at the intersection of Reece and MacArthur roads on May 24, 2024. The event signaled the beginning of a project slated to extend through the reaminder of the year and much of 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 15:49
    Photo ID: 8449817
    VIRIN: 240524-A-ZT698-3222
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.36 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project [Image 12 of 12], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project
    Cooper Avenue Road-Widening Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    USACE Baltimore District
    Fort George G. Meade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT