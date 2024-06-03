U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Leinenbach, 39th Comptroller Squadron commander, provides his remarks to the Airmen of the 39th CPTS at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 4, 2024. The 39th CPTS develops, manages and oversees all base-level accounting, budgeting, military and travel pay, and cashier operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8448631
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-TO545-1123
|Resolution:
|5076x3384
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Comptroller Squadron hosts change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
