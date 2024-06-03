39th Comptroller Squadron hosts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Marqus Ross, 39th Comptroller Squadron commander, relinquishes the unit guidon to Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 4, 2024. The 39th CPTS enables the wing’s mission through first class financial customer service and on-demand decision analytics (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
