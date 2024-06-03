39th Comptroller Squadron hosts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col Kevin Lord, left, 39th Air Base Wing Commander, Maj. Marqus Ross, 39th Comptroller Squadron outgoing commander, and Maj. Raymond Leinenbach, 39th CPTS incoming commander, observe the presentation of the colors during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 4, 2024. The 39th CPTS enables the wing’s mission through first class financial customer service and on-demand decision analytics (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

