U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Leinenbach, 39th Comptroller Squadron commander, receives the unit guidon from Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 4, 2024. The 39th CPTS enables the wing’s mission through first class financial customer service and on-demand decision analytics (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:44 Photo ID: 8448630 VIRIN: 240604-F-TO545-1106 Resolution: 6153x4102 Size: 2.39 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Comptroller Squadron hosts change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.