29ID Liberation of La Cambe Commemoration

Brig. Gen. Wesley Murray, deputy commanding general - support, 29th Infantry Division and 29th Infantry Division Soldiers visit the town of La Cambe to lay wreaths and commemorate the town’s liberation, June 3, 2024. On June 7, 1944, Col. Paul R. Goode, commander, 175th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division was ordered take his Soldiers and two companies of Sherman tanks, assigned to the 747 Tank Battalion to capture La Cambe. While their initial assault, in the early hours of the morning, was repelled by German anti-tank guns, by 9 a.m., Goode and his Soldiers prevailed and liberated La Cambe.

