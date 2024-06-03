29ID Liberation of La Cambe Commemoration

Brig. Gen. Wesley Murray, deputy commanding general - support, 29th Infantry Division, Rita Baumgarten and members of the municipal leadership lay a wreath at La Cambe, France, June 3, 2024, to commemorate the liberation of the town by 29th Infantry Division Soldiers. Baumgarten is the wife of now decease of PVT Harold “Hal” Baumgarten, Bravo Company, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division. PVT. Baumgarten fought through the D-Day invasion, despite being wounded five times. When he returned to the United States, he became a doctor and continued to be involved with the 29th Infantry Division, committing to live in the memory of the Soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice during WWII.



On June 7, 1944, Col. Paul R. Goode, commander, 175th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division was ordered to take his Soldiers and two companies of Sherman tanks, assigned to the 747 Tank Battalion to capture La Cambe. While their initial assault, in the early hours of the morning, was repelled by German anti-tank guns, by 9 a.m., Goode and his Soldiers prevailed and liberated La Cambe.

