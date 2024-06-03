Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29ID Liberation of La Cambe Commemoration [Image 6 of 8]

    29ID Liberation of La Cambe Commemoration

    FRANCE

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Matt Lyman 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Wesley Murray, deputy commanding general - support, 29th Infantry Division and 29th Infantry Division Soldiers visit the town of La Cambe to lay wreaths and commemorate the town’s liberation, June 3, 2024. On June 7, 1944, Col. Paul R. Goode, commander, 175th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division was ordered take his Soldiers and two companies of Sherman tanks, assigned to the 747 Tank Battalion to capture La Cambe. While their initial assault, in the early hours of the morning, was repelled by German anti-tank guns, by 9 a.m., Goode and his Soldiers prevailed and liberated La Cambe.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:34
    Photo ID: 8448615
    VIRIN: 240603-O-NQ873-5575
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 29ID Liberation of La Cambe Commemoration [Image 8 of 8], by Matt Lyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay80
    DDay.

