29ID Liberation of Isigny Sur Mer

Current Soldiers and WWII veterans from the 29th Infantry Division together with the French public and veterans commemorate the liberation of Isigny sur Mer by the 29th Infantry Division, 175th Infantry Regiment, and 747th Tank Battalion, led by Brig. Gen. Norman ‘Dutch’ Cota, assistant division commander, 29th Infantry Division, who liberated Isigny from Nazi occupation.



29th Infantry Division veteran, 104-year-old Steve Melnikoff, who landed on Omaha Beach during the first days of the liberation of Europe. As part of the 175 Infantry Regiment, Melnikoff was part of the element that liberated the town. To celebrate Melnikoff, the Soldiers of the 175th Infantry Regiment and 29th Infantry Division, the town renamed multiple streets in each's honor, which were unveiled during the ceremony.

