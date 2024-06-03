U.S. Army Soldiers from the 21st Chemical Company, Ft. Liberty, NC, assess Soldiers caring for contaminated patients during Guardian Response 2024 at Muscatatuck Training Center, Ind., on April 30, 2024. Mannequins and civilian role-players were used to simulate a real-world incident. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by 1st Sgt. Lonnie Haile II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 00:56 Photo ID: 8448049 VIRIN: 240601-A-LN342-1004 Resolution: 1600x1319 Size: 413.02 KB Location: INDIANA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Liberty Soldiers Train on CBRN Decontamination During Guardian Response 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Phillip Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.