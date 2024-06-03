Saint Vincent Trains with Army Medics on Black Hawk Casualty Evacuation During Guardian Response 2024

Medical staff at Saint Vincent Hospital treated a patient delivered by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a joint training exercise with U.S. Army Soldiers of the 690th and 343rd Medical Company Ground Ambulance as part of Guardian Response 24 at Saint Vincent Hospital in North Vernon, IN, on May 1, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photos by Staff Sgt. Philip Scaringi)

Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 Photo ID: 8448053 Location: INDIANA, US by SSG Phillip Scaringi