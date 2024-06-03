Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Medical Decon Training at Guardian Response 2024 [Image 5 of 7]

    Joint Medical Decon Training at Guardian Response 2024

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Phillip Scaringi 

    78th Training Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers of 690th and 343rd Medical Company Ground Ambulance conducted decontamination procedures in joint medical training exercises as part of Guardian Response 2024 at Saint Vincent Hospital in North Vernon, IN, on May 1, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photos by Staff Sgt. Philip Scaringi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 00:56
    Photo ID: 8448052
    VIRIN: 240601-A-LN342-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 335.2 KB
    Location: INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Medical Decon Training at Guardian Response 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Phillip Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Liberty Soldiers Train on CBRN Decontamination During Guardian Response 2024
    Fort Liberty Soldiers Train on CBRN Decontamination During Guardian Response 2024
    Fort Liberty Soldiers Train on CBRN Decontamination During Guardian Response 2024
    Fort Liberty Soldiers Train on CBRN Decontamination During Guardian Response 2024
    Joint Medical Decon Training at Guardian Response 2024
    Saint Vincent Trains with Army Medics on Black Hawk Casualty Evacuation During Guardian Response 2024
    Soldiers Train on Rubble Extraction at Guardian Response 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    78th Training Division Leads Guardian Response 2024, Multi-Component CBRN Exercise Tests Readiness

    78th Training Division Leads Guardian Response 2024, Multi-Component CBRN Exercise Tests Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    78th Training Division
    78TD
    GR24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT