U.S. Army Soldiers of 690th and 343rd Medical Company Ground Ambulance conducted decontamination procedures in joint medical training exercises as part of Guardian Response 2024 at Saint Vincent Hospital in North Vernon, IN, on May 1, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photos by Staff Sgt. Philip Scaringi)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 00:56
|Photo ID:
|8448052
|VIRIN:
|240601-A-LN342-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|335.2 KB
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Medical Decon Training at Guardian Response 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Phillip Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
78th Training Division Leads Guardian Response 2024, Multi-Component CBRN Exercise Tests Readiness
78th Training Division Leads Guardian Response 2024, Multi-Component CBRN Exercise Tests Readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT