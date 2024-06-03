Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 00:56 Photo ID: 8448055 VIRIN: 240601-A-LN342-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.6 MB Location: INDIANA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers Train on Rubble Extraction at Guardian Response 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Phillip Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.