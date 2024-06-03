Portland Fleet Week: Astoria

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dalton Patrick, a rifleman with 1st Intelligence Battalion, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, interacts with the natives of Astoria while aboard the USS Augusta (LCS 34), June 3, 2024. USS Augusta (LCS 34) and USS Montgomery (LCS 8) are in port Astoria, Oregon providing the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy ship and gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue)

