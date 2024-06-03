Portland Fleet Week: Astoria

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Hernandez, interacts with the natives of Astoria while giving a tour aboard USS Montgomery (LCS 8), June 3, 2024. USS Augusta (LCS 34) and USS Montgomery (LCS 8) are in port Astoria, Oregon providing the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy ship and gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue)

