Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria [Image 4 of 7]

    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria

    ASTORIA, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Hernandez, interacts with the natives of Astoria while giving a tour aboard USS Montgomery (LCS 8), June 3, 2024. USS Augusta (LCS 34) and USS Montgomery (LCS 8) are in port Astoria, Oregon providing the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy ship and gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 00:07
    Photo ID: 8448014
    VIRIN: 240603-M-TI298-1057
    Resolution: 7488x4994
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: ASTORIA, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portland Fleet Week: Astoria [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria
    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria
    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria
    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria
    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria
    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria
    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    Navy
    Sailors
    Community
    Marines
    Portland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT