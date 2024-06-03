Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Hernandez, interacts with the natives of Astoria while giving a tour aboard USS Montgomery (LCS 8), June 3, 2024. USS Augusta (LCS 34) and USS Montgomery (LCS 8) are in port Astoria, Oregon providing the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy ship and gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 00:07
|Photo ID:
|8448014
|VIRIN:
|240603-M-TI298-1057
|Resolution:
|7488x4994
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portland Fleet Week: Astoria [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT