Damage Controlman 2nd Class Chloe Hill, gives a tour to Astoria natives aboard USS Montgomery (LCS 8), June 3, 2024. USS Augusta (LCS 34) and USS Montgomery (LCS 8) are in port Astoria, Oregon providing the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy ship and gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 00:07 Photo ID: 8448011 VIRIN: 240603-M-TI298-1011 Resolution: 6239x4161 Size: 3.58 MB Location: ASTORIA, OREGON, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Portland Fleet Week: Astoria [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.