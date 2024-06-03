Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria [Image 2 of 7]

    Portland Fleet Week: Astoria

    ASTORIA, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Damage Controlman 2nd Class Chloe Hill, gives a tour to Astoria natives aboard USS Montgomery (LCS 8), June 3, 2024. USS Augusta (LCS 34) and USS Montgomery (LCS 8) are in port Astoria, Oregon providing the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy ship and gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue)

