240603-N-SJ665-1004 WASHINGTON (June 3, 2024) Musician 1st Class Amanda Ballantine, Indianapolis, Ind., Musician 1st Class Franklin Silva, San Jose, Cal., and Senior Chief Musician Robert Holmes, McLean, Va., perform with the United States Navy Band Commodores for the Capitol Concert. The Navy bands perform concerts at the Capitol throughout the summer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 21:20 Photo ID: 8447855 VIRIN: 240603-N-SJ665-1004 Resolution: 6923x4620 Size: 3.33 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Band Commodores Capitol Steps Concert [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.