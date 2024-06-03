Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Band Commodores Capitol Steps Concert [Image 2 of 6]

    US Navy Band Commodores Capitol Steps Concert

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240603-N-SJ665-1002 WASHINGTON (June 3, 2024) The US Navy Band Commodores perform a concert at the United States Capitol. The Navy bands perform at the Capitol throughout the summer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 21:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
