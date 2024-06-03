240603-N-SJ665-1001 WASHINGTON (June 3, 2024) The US Navy Band Commodores perform a concert at the United States Capitol. The Navy bands perform at the Capitol throughout the summer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
This work, US Navy Band Commodores Capitol Steps Concert [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
