US Navy Band Commodores Capitol Steps Concert

240603-N-SJ665-1001 WASHINGTON (June 3, 2024) The US Navy Band Commodores perform a concert at the United States Capitol. The Navy bands perform at the Capitol throughout the summer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US