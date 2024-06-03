240603-N-SJ665-1002 WASHINGTON (June 3, 2024) Chief Musician Kristine Hsia, Long Island, N.Y., sings a solo with the United States Navy Band Commodores. The Navy bands perform concerts at the Capitol throughout the summer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 21:20
|Photo ID:
|8447854
|VIRIN:
|240603-N-SJ665-1003
|Resolution:
|5546x3701
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Commodores Capitol Steps Concert [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
