Courtesy Photo - Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Joshua Reese speaks about his place of employment, Salem Health Hospital, with whom he's worked for nearly 20-years, alongside Salem Health Hospital and Clinics, Chief Legal Officer John Bauer, following the presentation of the Employer Supporter of the Guard and Reserve Seven Seals Award on May 31, 2024, in Salem, Ore. The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of a significant individual or organization that promotes and supports the ESGR mission of creating a supportive civilian work environment for National Guard and Reserve personnel. Reese will spend the next two and a half years away from his civilian employers as he steps into a new role as the Oregon National Guard’s Bilateral Affairs Officer at U.S. Embassy Dhaka. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 20:23 Photo ID: 8447800 VIRIN: 240531-Z-NJ272-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.2 MB Location: SALEM, OREGON, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.