    Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award

    Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Courtesy Photo - Employer Supporter of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), Oregon State Chair, Cecil Owens, presents the Seven Seals Award to John Bauer, Chief Legal Officer, Salem Health Hospital and Clinics, on May 31, 2024, in Salem, Ore. The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of a significant individual or organization that promotes and supports the ESGR mission of creating a supportive civilian work environment for National Guard and Reserve personnel. Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Joshua Reese (not pictured) nominated Salem Health Hospital and Clinics, his civilian employer, for continually supporting his military service. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    This work, Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award, by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESGR
    oregon army national guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Seven Seals Award

