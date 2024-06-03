Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award

Courtesy Photo - Salem Health Hospital and Clinics Employees, from left, Bernard Maurer, Senior Information Coordinator; Brianne Horn, Clinical Systems Manager; Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Joshua Reese, John Bauer, Chief Legal Officer; and Shea Corum, Chief Information Officer following the presentation of the Employer Supporter of the Guard and Reserve's (ESGR) Seven Seals Award on May 31, 2024, in Salem, Ore. The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of a significant individual or organization that promotes and supports the ESGR mission of creating a supportive civilian work environment for National Guard and Reserve personnel. Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Joshua Reese nominated Salem Health Hospital and Clinics, his civilian employer for nearly 20-years, for their continual support of his military service. Reese will spend the next two and a half years away from his civilian employer as he steps into a new role as the Oregon National Guard’s Bilateral Affairs Officer at U.S. Embassy Dhaka. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)

