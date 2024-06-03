Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award

Courtesy Photo - Salem Health Hospital and Clinics, Chief Legal Officer John Bauer receives the Employer Supporter of the Guard and Reserve Seven Seals Award on May 31, 2024 in Salem, Ore. The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of a significant individual or organization that promotes and supports the ESGR mission of creating a supportive civilian work environment for National Guard and Reserve personnel. Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Joshua Reese (not pictured) nominated Salem Health Hospital and Clinics, his civilian employer for nearly 20-years, for their continual support of his military service. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)

