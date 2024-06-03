Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award [Image 2 of 6]

    Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Maj. Leslie Reed 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Courtesy Photo - Salem Health Hospital and Clinics, Chief Legal Officer John Bauer receives the Employer Supporter of the Guard and Reserve Seven Seals Award on May 31, 2024 in Salem, Ore. The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of a significant individual or organization that promotes and supports the ESGR mission of creating a supportive civilian work environment for National Guard and Reserve personnel. Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Joshua Reese (not pictured) nominated Salem Health Hospital and Clinics, his civilian employer for nearly 20-years, for their continual support of his military service. (National Guard photo by Maj. Leslie Reed, Oregon Military Department)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 20:23
    Photo ID: 8447794
    VIRIN: 240531-Z-NJ272-1001
    Resolution: 2946x4024
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Leslie Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award
    Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award
    Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award
    Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award
    Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award
    Salem Health Hospital and Clinics receives DOD Seven Seals Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    oregon army national guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Seven Seals Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT