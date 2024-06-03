Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (May 29, 2024) Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. Jim Kilby visits Building 1807 (Puller Hall), which is one of the unaccompanied housing buildings onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Kilby’s visit included a tour of several of the installation’s tenant commands and allowed an opportunity to visit with Sailors and civilian staff members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 18:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chief of Naval Operations visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

