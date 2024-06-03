Yorktown, Va. (May 29, 2024) Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. Jim Kilby greets civilian employees assigned to Navy Munitions Command Atlantic at the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Kilby’s visit included a tour of several of the installation’s tenant commands and allowed an opportunity to visit with Sailors and civilian staff members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 18:06 Photo ID: 8447678 VIRIN: 240529-N-TG517-9088 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.56 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief of Naval Operations visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.