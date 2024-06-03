Vice Chief of Naval Operations visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (May 29, 2024) Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. Jim Kilby greets civilian employees assigned to Navy Munitions Command Atlantic at the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Kilby’s visit included a tour of several of the installation’s tenant commands and allowed an opportunity to visit with Sailors and civilian staff members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
