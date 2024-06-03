Vice Chief of Naval Operations visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (May 29, 2024) Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. Jim Kilby visits Building UH 2075 (Gray Hall), which is one of the unaccompanied housing buildings onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Kilby’s visit included a tour of several of the installation’s tenant commands and allowed an opportunity to visit with Sailors and civilian staff members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

