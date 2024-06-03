Vice Chief of Naval Operations visits Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (May 29, 2024) Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. Jim Kilby...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (May 29, 2024) Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. Jim Kilby greets civilian employees assigned to Navy Munitions Command Atlantic at the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Kilby’s visit included a tour of several of the installation’s tenant commands and allowed an opportunity to visit with Sailors and civilian staff members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

By Julius Evans, Public Affairs Officer

Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) and



Max Lonzanida, Public Affairs Officer

Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (NWSY)



Yorktown, Va. (May 29, 2024) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby traveled to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown to meet with service members and civilians at several tenant commands throughout the installation on Tuesday, May 29th.



Kilby met with Cmdr. Kurt Davis, NWS Yorktown’s Executive Officer at the Installation Headquarters, before visiting the installation’s R-3 weapons pier. David Reeves, Ordnance Operations Director and Capt. Shaun Fisher, Officer in Charge at Navy Munitions Command-Detachment Yorktown were on-hand to greet the group.



Reeves acknowledged several civilian weapons handlers for their dedication and hard work, especially during the past several months, as hot spots around the world have resulted in an increased work load for the installation, resulting in work over weekends to keep the Fleet ready to fight. Kilby personally presented several of them with challenge coins, while also meeting with leadership from the USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), at the installation for a weapons onload.



“The Navy is able to defend freedom of navigation and safe passage because of the dedicated men and women here at Yorktown,” said Kilby. “I commend you all for your dedication and hard work, particularly over the past year. What you do is invaluable for our Sailors out there deployed around the world, around the clock.”



Kilby also visited the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility, meeting with the dedicated Sailors and civilians assigned to the facility during a tour of the MK-48 heavyweight torpedo maintenance facility. Kilby served as re-enlisting officer for Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Ricardo Gonga during a command ceremony.



Kilby toured the installation’s Unaccompanied Housing complex, where he met civilian leadership and tenants during a brief tour. Master at Arms Seamans Kanchez, Ramirez and Lowery were on-hand to provide an overview of the



berthing facilities at Gray Hall, Building 2075 and the older Puller Hall, Building 1807. Additionally, some of the common spaces of both building were also toured.



Finally, Kilby visited the Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity (NORA) headed by Capt. Brian Hatch. NORA, a directorate of the Naval Medical



Readiness Logistics Command headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, is the largest of the 22 U.S. Navy and U.S. Army Optical Fabrication Labs and provides guidance to all military optical fabrication labs around the world.



While there, Kilby learned NORA is the only laboratory to produce eyewear for the Coast Guard, Public Health Service, NASA, NOAA, as well as providing optical care for active duty, reserve components, NATO and other federal beneficiaries.



During an all hands call after the visit, Kilby announced that Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Avey Pokorny and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Northland had been selected for promotion to 2nd class petty officer, and both were happy to learn of their promotions from the VCNO.



This successful and insightful visit was a first to NWS Yorktown for the VCNO, and it allowed a glimpse into the operations and duties of the scores of service members and civilians assigned to the installation.