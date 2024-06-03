Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovative Readiness Training Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Innovative Readiness Training Virgin Islands 2024

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    Airmen set up a treatment area in the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gym during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) in St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 31, 2024. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 16:45
    Photo ID: 8447499
    VIRIN: 240531-F-XG228-2919
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: VI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Innovative Readiness Training Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Virgin Islands
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    US Virgin Islands

