Innovative Readiness Training Virgin Islands 2024

Airmen set up a treatment area in the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gym during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) in St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 31, 2024. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

