Airmen set up a treatment area in the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gym during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) in St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 31, 2024. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8447499
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-XG228-2919
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovative Readiness Training Virgin Islands 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dylan Gentile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT