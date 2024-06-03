Innovative Readiness Training Virgin Islands 2024

A U.S. Air Force optometrist helps a local resident determine their prescription for glasses during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training at St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. Medical IRT missions provide training opportunities to military units while providing incidental benefit to communities via no-cost healthcare. Services include optometry, health exams, dental, and public health education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

