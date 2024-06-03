Innovative Readiness Training Virgin Islands 2024

Local residents wait to check into the treatment center at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training at St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 1, 2024. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Communities typically provide materials and basic services while military units contribute personnel and training resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

