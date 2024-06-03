Innovative Readiness Training Virgin Islands 2024

A U.S. Air Force dentist and dental technician perform a dental procedure on a local resident during the 2024 iteration of Innovative Readiness Training at St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands June 2, 2024. Medical care provided throughout IRT is delivered by credentialed healthcare providers and no one is turned away. Medical IRT missions are typically conducted as fairs and may last for several days or weeks at a time to ensure maximum benefit during time spent in the community served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

