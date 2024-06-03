The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, meets with U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart Munsch, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Commander at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, May 29, 2024. NSA Naples hosts Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2, working in tandem with U.S. Sixth Fleet to provide maritime domain awareness, employ stand-in forces, and improve interoperability across the joint force and with NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 15:10
|Photo ID:
|8447143
|VIRIN:
|240529-M-PY134-1008
|Resolution:
|6541x3679
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Smith Visits NSA Naples [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT