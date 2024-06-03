Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Smith Visits NSA Naples [Image 1 of 5]

    Gen. Smith Visits NSA Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld 

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, promotes Wilson Ayers, a low altitude air defense officer with Task Force 61/2, to the rank of first lieutenant at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, May 29, 2024. NSA Naples hosts Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2, working in tandem with U.S. Sixth Fleet to provide maritime domain awareness, employ stand-in forces, and improve interoperability across the joint force and with NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)

    Naples
    Italy
    CMC
    Townhall

