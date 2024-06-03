Gen. Smith Visits NSA Naples

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, promotes Wilson Ayers, a low altitude air defense officer with Task Force 61/2, to the rank of first lieutenant at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, May 29, 2024. NSA Naples hosts Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2, working in tandem with U.S. Sixth Fleet to provide maritime domain awareness, employ stand-in forces, and improve interoperability across the joint force and with NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)

