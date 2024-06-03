Gen. Smith Visits NSA Naples

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, meets with U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Thomas E. Ishee, U.S. Sixth Fleet and Striking and Support Forces NATO Commander at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, May 29, 2024. NSA Naples hosts Marines assigned to Task Force 61/2, working in tandem with U.S. Sixth Fleet to provide maritime domain awareness, employ stand-in forces, and improve interoperability across the joint force and with NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)

