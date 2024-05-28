U.S. Air Force Capt. Andre Vertucio, 420th Air Base Squadron Security Forces section commander, marches with U.S. Air Force Capt. John “SKINS” Robertson, 80th Operations Support Squadron instructor pilot, during a Norwegian Foot March at RAF Fairford, England, June 1, 2024. Vertucio and Robertson met in the U.S. Air Force Academy where they became close friends. Robertson passed a few weeks before the event from injuries sustained when the ejection seat of the T-6A Texan II aircraft he was in activated during ground operations at Sheppard Air Force Base. Vertucio honored Robertson by completing the 18.6-mile march in his name. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 12:13 Photo ID: 8446450 VIRIN: 240601-F-KS661-1020 Resolution: 3973x2649 Size: 963.88 KB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March [Image 38 of 38], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.