Competitors advance along the base perimeter during a Norwegian Foot March at RAF Fairford, England, June 1, 2024. Originating in 1915 as an endurance test for Norwegian armed forces, the 18.6-mile march gives participants the opportunity to test their cardiovascular endurance and build esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 12:13
|Photo ID:
|8446462
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-KS661-1011
|Resolution:
|6728x3784
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March [Image 38 of 38], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
