Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March [Image 25 of 38]

    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March

    RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    A competitor advances along the base perimeter during a Norwegian Foot March at RAF Fairford, England, June 1, 2024. Originating in 1915 as an endurance test for Norwegian armed forces, the 18.6-mile march gives participants the opportunity to test their cardiovascular endurance and build esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8446457
    VIRIN: 240601-F-KS661-1014
    Resolution: 4092x2728
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March [Image 38 of 38], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March
    Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ruck March
    Fitness
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Norwegian Foot March

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT