Pathfinders complete Norwegian Foot March

Competitors advance along the base perimeter during a Norwegian Foot March at RAF Fairford, England, June 1, 2024. Originating in 1915 as an endurance test for Norwegian armed forces, the 18.6-mile march gives participants the opportunity to test their cardiovascular endurance and build esprit de corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

